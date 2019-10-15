|
|
Rex E. Morris, 86, went to be with his Lord Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Ellis Hospital, following a struggle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsey. For the past 15 months he had been cared for at the Schenectady Center. He was proudly born in the village of Brave, PA to the late William and Anna Thralls Morris on July 22, 1933. Rex worked for Consolidated Gas as a gas measurement specialist, retiring in 1994. He was an active member of the Church of the Nazarene. Rex was predeceased by his loving daughter, Carma Jo Giemza and her husband, Paul and a sister, Marjorie Wise. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Jo Henderson Morris, one son, Craig (Barbara); one brother, Ronald Morris; four grandchildren, Olen E. Henderson, Mark (Kate) Giemza and Sarah (Dave) Kline, Nicole (Jason) Tennant; two great-grandchildren, Keegun and Kaden. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service Thursday, October 17, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 2535 Consaul Road, Schenectady. There will be a calling hour, at the church, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., preceding the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, 2535 Consaul Rd., Schenectady, NY 12304. Rex's family would like to thank the staff at the Schenectady Center for the compassionate care they provided.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019