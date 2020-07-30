Rhoda Ann Meyer passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 at age 87. She was born on May 1, 1933 in Lockport, NY to Anthony and Mary Aloisio and was a younger sister to Greta Marie Aloisio. A lifelong New York native, Rhoda enjoyed an adventurous childhood on the family farm. Rhoda graduated from Lockport Senior High School in 1951 and Brockport State Teacher's College in Brockport, NY in 1955, then went on to teach first grade. While raising four children, Rhoda was a loving mother and homemaker. She was proud of her Italian heritage and loved to entertain, making her famous lasagna dinner that was enjoyed by her family, neighbors and friends. Rhoda always welcomed the opportunity to greet her children's friends with a smile and conversation. After her children were grown, Rhoda loved to travel. She traveled around the country many times visiting her grown kids' families, national parks, and various points of interest along the way. Internationally, she was most fond of visiting relatives in Italy - communicating with smiles, hand gestures, and pictures. Rhoda loved observing the culture and sightseeing in Greece and China. Rhoda was also involved in several local organizations including AAUW, The Rexford Women's Club and the World Travel Group. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Edwin J. Meyer, and her four children: Joseph John Oliva III (Suzanne) of Tucson, AZ, Anne Marie Carman (James) of Alexandria, VA, Susan E. Oliva (John Greer) of Glenville, NY and Stephen Thomas Oliva (Kristina) of Oceanside, CA. Rhoda is also survived by her five grandchildren: Joseph Oliva IV, Lauren Kish, Daniel Carman, Melyssa Oliva and Adam Oliva. Private services to be held at a later date. To leave condolence messages please visit www.jonesfh.net
.