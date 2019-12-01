|
|
Richard D. Call, 83, of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He has gone to be with the love of his life, Caroline, his beloved late wife. He was born in Norwich, NY and is the son of the late Raymond and Gertrude Call. Richard served in the US Army from 1958 through 1962. He taught high school in Long Island as a young man. Richard was a finance office for many years with NYS Public Service Commission in Albany. He enjoyed games of all kinds, especially board and card games. Richard also loved softball and his two dogs. Along with wife Caroline they enjoyed camping and traveling in their motor home. He was known as Mr. Wonderful to his coworkers and cherished family. He is remembered as a devoted husband and father. The family would like to thank Angel, his hospice nurse. She was a blessing and a gift to everyone. Richard is the father of Stephanie A. Call and Scott A. Call. The youngest of six, he was predeceased by five brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Richard's family on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019