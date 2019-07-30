|
|
Richard A. Cooper, age 88, passed away on July 28th at Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home in Clifton Park, NY. Dick was born on August 31, 1930 in Worcester, MA to the late Chester H. and Marion F. (Hallworth) Cooper. Dick graduated from the Technical High School in Springfield, MA and went on to complete a bachelor's degree at American International College in Springfield. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After discharge Dick began a long career in insurance, beginning with Springfield Mutual Fire Insurance in Massachusetts and then working under Traveler's Insurance in both Maine and New York. His career as a Regional Manager ultimately brought him and his family to Clifton Park, NY where he and his late wife, Joan, raised their family. If there was one way to describe Dick it would be "outdoorsman". Dick loved spending time by the water, be it the ocean or the lakes and streams he enjoyed fishing on and fly-fishing was his specialty. For Dick, it wasn't just about the catch, he enjoyed the art and intricacies of tying the fly, casting the rod, and mastering the overall technique. Dick spent time on his boats entertaining friends and family and teaching the kids how to fish having earned his Captain's License. When he wasn't in the water, Dick could be found on the green with a club in his hand. He was a member of the Ballston Spa Country Club, Edison Club, and Pelican Pointe in Florida. He was a member of Christ Community Church in Clifton Park and Reformed Community Church in Venice, Florida. Dick is survived by his son, Robert A. (Laurie) Cooper and his grandsons, Thomas, Matthew and Jeffrey (Nicole) Cooper; as well as several nieces and a nephew. Dick was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joan H. Cooper; his son, Jeffrey P. Cooper and his sister, Jane Salisbury. Calling hours and a private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Jonesville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 4 Pine West Plaza Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205 or Trout Unlimited PO Box 7400, Wooly Bugger, WV 25438. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Dick's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 30, 2019