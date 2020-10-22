Richard A. "Rick" Furman Jr., 72, of Amsterdam, NY, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam. Born in Amsterdam on May 12, 1948, he was the son of the late Richard A. Furman Sr., and is survived by his mother, Florence Furman of Amsterdam. Rick received his education in the Amsterdam school system and was a 1966 graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School. Rick retired as a ready mix driver from Cranesville Block Company, Inc. of Amsterdam. Rick served with the Army National Guard from 1967 to 1973 as a Specialist Fourth Class in the 205th Light Equipment Maintenance Company and with the 727th Maintenance Battalion. He was also a member of John J. Wyszomirski American Legion Post 701 in Amsterdam. Along with his mother, Florence, Rick is survived by one son, Andrew R. Furman of Amsterdam, one grandson, Christian M. Furman of Amsterdam, one sister, Carol Greco of Amsterdam, three brothers, Thomas Furman of Amsterdam, Christopher Furman (Nancy) of Frankfort, Kentucky and William Furman of Colonie, NY. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and his dear friends, Mike and Sally Milonovich and Mike Izzano also survive. Rick was also predeceased by his wife, Virginia Furman and his sister, Jamie Furman Parillo. At Rick's request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Memorial gifts in Rick's name may be made to Community Hospice of Amsterdam, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or Montgomery County SPCA, 1007 NY-5S, Amsterdam, NY 12010. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com
