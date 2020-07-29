Richard A. Hilton, 56, of Rotterdam, went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 26, 2020 after a brave battle with Leukemia. A Celebration of Richard's life will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at Bethel Full Gospel 3625 Guilderland Avenue Rotterdam at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Steve Foti officiating. Visitation will precede the service at the church from 10 to 12 on Friday. Due to Covid 19 restrictions masks are required and both indoor and outdoor screens are available for service. Interment will be in Memory Gardens in Colonie. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, Richard asked for the establishment of a college fund for his children. The address will be available in the full obit on the funeral home website. For the full obit and to leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com
