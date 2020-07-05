Richard A. Lombard, age 71, passed away on June 28, 2020 at home after a long illness. Richard was born on March 6, 1949 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and was the son of the late William and Ruth (Thorp) Lombard. Richard was a 1967 graduate of Pittsfield High School. In the early 1970's he moved to New York to accept an Assistant Manager position at Anderson Little, in Mohawk Mall which he held for 6 years. Later, he worked for Citi Bank in Albany, NY for ten years as an Auditor and Accountant. Richard's aspirations to be an EMT could not be kept down, so he made the choice to leave Citi Bank and go to school. He attended HVCC and took up classes in EMT/Paramedic training. After completing his coursework, he began working in the medical field as an EMT with the Ballston Lake Emergency Squad, but an unfortunate back injury forced early retirement. Even with his early retirement, Richard did not slow down too much. He enjoyed bowling, gardening, raising parakeets and taking pride in his large KOI ponds. He loved spending time outdoors and especially enjoyed experiencing it through the lens of his camera. To get away, Richard loved vacationing in the Caribbean as well as Cape Cod with his wife. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Michele (Mancini) Lombard, whom he married in 1978, his nephew Brian (Angie) Lombard of Denver, Colorado and his god daughter, Michele (Paul) Priess Reale of Rotterdam Junction. Also, survived by two half-sisters Darlene Ferrini of Brockton, MA and Sharon Winchell of Virginia Beach, VA. Richard is also predeceased by his brother, Mitchell Lombard. A special thank you goes out to Richard's doctors, Dr. John Pezzulo, Dr. Numan Rashid, Dr. Xiao Su, as well as their support staff and to all the staff at Saratoga Community Hospice for their care, kindness, and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or the Ballston Lake Emergency Squad, 1123 Ballston Lake Road, Ballston Lake, New York 12019. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home's Unity Station™, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Here, guests will be able to share their condolences through a live video feed connected to the family inside while staying in the safety of their vehicle as they pass through. Feel free to drop off sympathy cards, food, or any other comforts for the family as well. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m., celebrated by Chaplain Brian Dykema. The service will be attended by the immediate family and livestreamed via the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home Facebook page for all others. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Richard's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
