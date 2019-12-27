|
Richard A. Martin, 88, passed away on Christmas Day at with his loving wife of 42 years by his side. A lifelong area resident, he was the son of the late Anthony and Angeline Mastriana Martin. Born on April 4, 1931, he was a class of '49 graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. Richard served in the Marine Corp from '52-54. Early in his career he worked with his brother, Bob, in the vending machine business. Subsequently, Richard took a position in maintenance with the state senate in Albany. He retired from the state in 1994. Richard was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church. His passion was for woodworking and restoration of seemingly well used wooden furniture. He enjoyed remodeling projects, reading and keeping up with current events. He recently lived in the Hampton Run apartments in Glenville and previously on Curry Road in Rotterdam for many years. Richard was predeceased by his first wife, Janice Barrett, son Richard in1986, twin sister, Dolores Fulgoni and brothers, Robert and John Martin. Survivors include his wife, Mary DiGesualdo, Martin married April 4, 1977; two daughters, Lori Martin-DeMeo and Marilyn Martin; cherished grandchildren, Derek DeMeo and Megan Martin; great-grandchildren, Ava, Wesley and William DeMeo. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Including Tony Martin last serving 2nd generation nephew who loved his uncle very much. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at GLENVILLE FUNERAL HOME, 9 Glenridge Rd., Scotia-Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 10 a.m. from the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 806 Union St. Schenectady, officiated by Fr. Richard Carlino. A procession to Solomon National Cemetery will follow the mass. Military honors will be bestowed Richard at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made the Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolence messages may be placed at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019