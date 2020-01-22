|
Richard A. Rogers, 89, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Baptist Health & Rehabilitation Center in Scotia after a short illness. Born in Schenectady on November 16, 1930, he was a 1949 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. From 1951-53, he served our country in the United States Army 31st Division, 3rd Battalion. Richard was a salesman for Margolis Brothers Wholesale Florist and New York Food Brokers. He was the proprietor of RAR Transportation until he retired. He was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Jennie Rogers and his son, Richard Rogers, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Susan (John) Bellai and his daughter-in-law, Teri Rogers, as well as five grandchildren; Christian (Jennifer) Rogers, Derrick (MaryAnn) Rogers, David Rogers, Jennie (Michael) Bergin, Lea Bellai and his four great grandchildren Cody, Easton, Viviana and Abe. He is also survived by his loving companion of 30 years, Mary Farrington and her children, Colleen (Robert) Rayno and Jeffrey Farrington and her grandchildren, Zachary Rayno, Catelyn Rayno, Erinn Rayno and Daniel Farrington. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 9-11am at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. An 11am funeral service will immediately follow. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. To share a message or condolence, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020