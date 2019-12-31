|
|
Richard (Dick) Agar, age 90, entered peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Paul's Senior Community in Belleville, IL. He was born on April 21, 1929 in Holden, MA to Charles and Dorothy (Thompson) Agar and was the youngest of four children. Dick was a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School in 1948, where he was a standout athlete. It was also where he met Gertrude (Gus) Cook whom he married on July 28, 1951. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korea crisis and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in physical education at SUNY Cortland. After finishing college, Dick and Gus moved to Long Island for 2 years. Then in 1956, Dick became part of the Burnt Hills – Ballston Lake teaching staff. In addition to teaching physical education, he coached freshman football and basketball for both boys and girls during his tenure. Having retired in 1987 from teaching he later drove a bus until 2016. While working for BH-BL for 56 years, he proudly mentored many athletes, students and children. Dick also served his community as a member of the Burnt Hills Fire Department. Handy by nature, he loved tinkering and fixing things, helping friends and neighbors and enjoyed his hobby of model railroading. An avid camper, he loved the Adirondacks and showed his boys the beauty of the outdoors. Always a dog owner, he loved man's best friend and could often been seen walking his dogs in the neighborhood. Dick lost his beloved wife Gus after 67 years of marriage in 2018. Dick is survived by his two sons, Carl (Allison) Agar of O'Fallon, IL and Scott (Melissa) Agar of Bel Air, MD and his six grandchildren. At his request, there will be no public services.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019