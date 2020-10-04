Richard Alan Marcil, died peacefully on October 1, 2020 at the age of 81. Richard is survived by his wife and best friend of 56 years, Sheila Roberts Marcil, his children and greatest fans Elizabeth Marcil Sullivan (Jim) and John Roberts Marcil (Rachel), his sister Suzanne Marcil Fryling (Jerry), and his sister-in-law Diane Crowther Marcil. He adored and was adored by his beautiful grandchildren, Caitlin Claire Sullivan, Melissa Sullivan Burke (Tim), Halen Richard Marcil, Sheila Margaret Marcil, and Leo Henry Marcil; and the little guy who stole his heart, great grandson Finn James Burke. He is preceded in death by father Amedee (Pete) Marcil, mother Margaret Melius Marcil and his beloved brother Edward Amedee Marcil. Richard (Dick to friends, Dickie to family) was born on July 15, 1939 in Cohoes, New York. He graduated from Keveny Memorial Academy and Hudson Valley Community College, and proudly served our country in the United States Coast Guard. He started his career in insurance in 1963, took a bold step in founding Weller, Marcil & Greco, Inc. in 1971, later R. A. Marcil & Associates, Inc., and established his reputation as a serious and successful professional in the insurance industry. But he also loved fun and laughter, and putting your's first brought him great happiness. Richard's joie de vivre was a delight to be around, whether on the golf course with his buddies, on Lake George with family and friends, or in Clifton Park, Sunset Beach or Pompano Beach with Sheila. While never one to shy from a debate, his wit, wisdom, tolerance and open-mindedness only grew throughout his life. A private celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity: his favorites were Make a Wish Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and the homeless. For on-line condolences please visit: www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com
