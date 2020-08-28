Richard Arnold Lambert, 92, of Rexford, passed peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on August 26, 2020. Loving husband of Dolores for 66 happy years. Beloved father of Eric (Susan), Lauren, Shawna Thompson (Charlie), Scott (Lisa) and Kerri. Devoted grandfather of Joshua (Beth), Kelly Rozyczko (Michael), Jessica Musick (Nathan), Elizabeth Ruff (James), Nicholas Stefan (Fancy), Miranda Stefan, Kristen Bauer (Kevin), Alyssa Perwitz (David) and Kylie Catanzaro (Matthew). Proud great-grandfather of Gabriella, Avery, Gavin, Logan and Elle. He was predeceased by his beloved great-granddaughter Emelia, sister Clara and brother in law Vic Kinsey, niece Allyson Evans and brother Thomas. Rick was a long-time resident of Guilderland and recently of Coburg Village in Rexford. An engineering graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Class of 1951, and a true patriot who took great pride in serving his country in the US Army in Nara, Japan, during the postwar occupation. Rick retired from General Electric after decades of service at MAO. His passion was golf and he was a half-century member of the Edison Club. An avid skier, he enjoyed the Gore Mountain 80+ ski club. A lifetime sports enthusiast, he loved his Yankees and the NY Giants. Interment will be at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Community Hospice, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany NY 12208 in gratitude for their tender care during his last weeks. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com
