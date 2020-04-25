|
Richard Arnold Neadle, 85, a longtime Delanson, NY resident, died on Monday, March 30, 2020 in Antioch, CA after a brief illness. Born May 20, 1934 in Schenectady NY, He was the son of the late Fabian and Cecilia Neadle. While attending Duanesburg High School, Richard met and fell in love with Judith Mastroianni, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage and five wonderful children. He is survived by his children, Debra Whittam of Pittsburgh PA, Denise (Paul) Paska of Bradenton FL, Diana (John) Kellogg of Schenectady NY, David (Tammy) Neadle of Discovery Bay, CA and Dina (Adam) Hennessey of Tribes Hill, NY. He was a proud grandfather of Chet and Katherine Whittam, Tyler Chilton, Alex Paska, Nicole Kellogg and Miranda Neadle and great grandfather to Mia and Chettie Whittam. He is also survived by his siblings, Bernie Neadle, Ronald Neadle, Leon Neadle and Noreen Mickel. He loved the Adirondacks Mountains whether it was reading endless books on their history or the many years he was a member of the Duanesburg Hunting Club. He held a special place in his heart for those Mountains after being lost in them for a week when he was 16 years old. As a living tribute, five trees representing each of his children, will be planted in our nation's forests in his memory. Richard was buried in Grove Cemetery, Delanson NY on April 14, 2020 to finally be laid to rest with his wife, Judith, who passed away in 2012. Condolences may be shared at whitevanburenfh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020