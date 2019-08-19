|
Richard Askew,80, passed away on Friday morning August 16th at his daughter's home in Princetown, NY. Born and educated in Rotterdam, Richard was the son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth "Betty" (Sakacs) Askew and a graduate of Draper High School in Rotterdam. A former member of the Army National Guard, Richard worked for the Golub Corporation for over 30 years prior to his retirement. A former member of the Rotterdam Eagles, Richard was an avid hunter who enjoyed fishing, cooking and his garden. Predeceased by his first wife Pearl (Hebert) Askew in 1980, Richard was also predeceased by his daughter, Catherine DeGenaro and his brother Arthur "Bill" Askew. Richard is survived by his wife of 31 years, Thelma (McBurney) Askew who he married in June of 1988, his daughters, Linda Moran(John) of Saratoga and Christine Volans(Charles) of Princetown, his brother, Andrew "Paul" Askew of Amsterdam, his son-in-law, Mike DeGenaro of Rotterdam, 9 grandchildren,5 great grandchildren and several niece and nephews. A service to celebrate of Richard's life will be held on Wednesday evening August 21st at 7 p.m. at Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY. A visitation will be at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. A second service to celebrate Richard's life will be held on September 28, 2019 at 2 pm at 1469 Gifford's Church Road, Schenectady, NY. (Please contact Christine or Linda with any questions) In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message or a condolence for Richard's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019