Richard B."Dick" Gribben, Sr. age 82 , died on June 11, 2020 . He was born on April 15, 1938 in Niagara Falls, NY and was the son of the late Frank J. and Myra A. (Unger) Gribben. He was a graduate of LaSalle High School in Niagara Falls, class of 1956. Dick earned his Bachelor's Degree from SUNY Buffalo. He was a devoted industrial arts teacher and part-time administrator at the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School District for many years. His career started there in 1961 at the Junior High School and from 1974 to 1993 he was a fixture at the High School. During his teaching he made a lasting impact on both students and colleagues. Richard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, reading, and spending time with his family and friends. Dick was a gregarious and positive person who had the ability to connect with everyone he met. Very often, a simple trip to run errands would result in enjoyable visits with former students, colleagues, church and community members. He will always be fondly remembered as a loving, caring and generous person. He was the husband of Beverly Q. Gribben, who he had known since kindergarten; father of Bruce Gribben of Schenectady, Jack (Jennifer) Gribben of Florida, NY, Larry (Kelly) Gribben of Schoharie, NY and Ronald (Mariann) Gribben of Galway; grandfather of Daniel and Emily Gribben, Jerad (Kailyn) Gribben, Kailie Gribben, Noah Gribben, Lorenzo Cristaldi, Madeline, Casey and Kendall Gribben, and Sydney Geddes, Elizabeth and Michelle Gribben; great-grandfather of Gabriella Stumfell; brother of Joy Burns and the late Robert Gribben. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home's Unity StationTM, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Here, guests will be able to share their condolences through a live video feed connected to the family inside while staying in the safety of their vehicle as they pass through. Feel free to drop off sympathy cards, food or any other comforts for the family as well. A Funeral Service will conclude the evening at 7 p.m., celebrated by Pastor Holly Nye. The service will attended by the immediate family and livestreamed via the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home Facebook page for all others. Interment will be private at Hillside Cemetery, Burnt Hills. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Burnt Hills United Methodist Church located at 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027 All are welcome to view Mr. Gribben's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.