Richard Bennett, 98, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Schenectady Center. Richard was born in Erie, PA to the late Ignatius and Helen Gabriel Bednarkiewicz, moving to Schenectady at age 3. Richard was a graduate of the former Mont Pleasant High School and Siena College. He was a star basketball player at both schools. While at Mont Pleasant he played for legendary coach, Sig Makofski from 1937- 1940. Coach Makofski considered Richard one of his greatest players, his team was undefeated in the 1938-39 season. After graduating, he attended Michigan State for one season, he left after one semester and transfered to Siena, where he played for Coach Dan Cunha. After two seasons his career was ended by WW II. He enlisted in the Army in 1942 and served in a military hospital, honorably discharged in 1945. Later, he played professional basketball for the Schenectady Comets of the New York State League and the Schenectady Packers of the American Basketball League, starting for both teams. Richard was inducted into the Schenectady School District Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Capital District Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015. He worked for several years for A.W. Wood Co, retiring in 1983. Richard was a member of the American Legion, the Rotterdam Elks and the Knights of St. John. Richard was predeceased by his wife, Virginia Byrnes Bennett, who died in 2017; a son, James M. Bennett; a brother, Henry Bednarkiewicz and a sister, Leona Deitz. He is survived by his son, Richard "Skip" Bennett of Rotterdam and a sister, Helen Byrnes of Nashville, TN. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Pamela (Stewart) Finton, Leslie (James) Laplante, Doug (Donna) Byrnes, Kathy (Gary) Blalack, and many great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will begin at 12:15 p.m., Friday, November 15, at the Gleason Funeral Home and at 1 p.m. at St. Luke's Church where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The funeral home will be open Friday from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. for those who wish to call. Burial with military honors will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Church, 1241 State St., Schenectady, NY 12304. Richard's family wishes to thank the staff at Schenectady Center, especially, Maha, Frieda, Karin, Erin and Lori, for the compassionate care they provided.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019