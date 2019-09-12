|
Richard Broome, 74, of Pilot Knob and New Smyrna Beach, Florida, passed away on September 1, 2019, in York, Maine after battling pancreatic cancer. A memorial service and reception will be held September 14, 2019 at Harrisena Community Church, Queensbury, beginning at 1 p.m. Dick was born in Schenectady on September 15, 1944, the oldest son of Herbert and Lucy Broome. He attended Mohonasen High School, received a B.S. from SUNY Plattsburgh, and M.Ed. from Union College. Dick married Marilyn (Shopmyer) Broome on August 20, 1966 in Burnt Hills, recently celebrating their 53rd anniversary. Dick was a science teacher at Farnworth Middle School in Guilderland for 18 years and wrestling coach. In 1985, he moved to Queensbury to work as assistant principal at Glens Falls Middle School, before becoming principal at Argyle Central School. Dick loved the outdoors, camping and teaching his grandchildren to fish and kayak at his home on Lake George. His favorite childhood memory was building a cabin with his father and grandfather on the Schroon River. Dick is survived by Marilyn, daughters, Hillary Hamilton (David and grandsons, Owen and Avery) of Middlebury, Vermont, Kristen Cote (David and grandchildren, Katelyn and Bryce) of Burnt Hills, and Heather Usher (Brian and granddaughters, Emory and Addison) of Queensbury; siblings, Lucy Koelker (John), Susan Terry (David) and Herbert Broome (Ellen), their children and grandchildren; and close friends, Don and Kathy Nickson. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dick's memory to the Fund for Lake George, P.O. Box 352, Lake George, NY 12845, https://fundforlake george.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019