Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home
171 Elm St
Cobleskill, NY 12043
(518) 234-3549
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Richard C. Hamm


1932 - 2019
Richard C. Hamm Obituary
Richard C. Hamm, 86, formerly of Cobleskill, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home in Ocala, FL with his daughter and friend, Susan Kennedy Riquier, at his side. Born November 23, 1932 in Cobleskill, he was the son of Kenneth and Elizabeth (Radliff) Hamm. Dick graduated from the former Cobleskill Central School and was a truck driver for Teamsters Local 294 of Albany for 26 years, retiring in 1994. Active in our community, he served 13 years as the Cobleskill Town and Village Justice and to The Schoharie County Magistrate Association of Schoharie County. Dick was also the recipient of a D.A.R.E. award for his dedication to the youth of Schoharie County. Always keeping busy, he was a valued associate at Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home for over ten years. An avid golfer, Dick served on the Board of Directors for the Cobleskill Golf and Country Club and was an active member of the Cobleskill Exchange Club. On February 13, 1996 his wife, Alice Pryor, of 42 years predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his son, Joseph; last year, as well as his longtime companion, Joan Kennedy; and sister, Lois Rotolo, earlier this year. Cherishing his love and memories are his children: Pamela Hamm of Albany, Kenneth (Robin) Hamm of Morehead City, NC, and Thomas Hamm of Rotterdam; three granddaughters: Elizabeth, Sarah and Ashley; three great-grandchildren: Scarlett, Jameson and William; and his sister, Arlene Anderson of Cobleskill. Family and friends are invited to greet the family from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with burial following in Cobleskill Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. 297 River St. Service Rd., Oneonta, NY 13820. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 17, 2019
