Richard C. Mills, Jr. 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born in Franklin, Vermont on September 30, 1937 to Richard and Ida Mills, Sr. In 1968, Richard moved his family to New York. Richard was a technician for Genex in Ithaca, proudly serving the dairy farmers of Saratoga County for many years. After his retirement, he joined his wife in operating the Mills Country Store in Charlton where they were well known throughout the community. Richard was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed fishing and watching Nascar. He was a past member and commissioner of the Harmony Corners Fire Department. He loved to visit with people and treasured the time he spent with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Nancy. Richard is survived by his children Thomas Mills (Jan), Lois Mills, Joyce Crawford (Bill), Brenda Mills, Shelley Smith (Rick), Tracie Mills (Tom Daggett), and R. Andrew Mills (Sharon); brother James Mills (Donna); fifteen grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic there will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions in memory of Richard may be made to the Wilkinson Residential Health Care Facility, 4988 Route 30, Amsterdam, NY 12010. The family would like to thank the staff at Wilkinson and the ICU at St. Mary's Hospital in Amsterdam for their care and compassion. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
.