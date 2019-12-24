|
Richard "Dick" Bulla, 80, passed away in his home on Dec. 17th. Richard was a lifelong resident of Scotia-Glenville. He worked as a projectionist at the Scotia Cinema. He enlisted and served in the Army from 1958 to 1962. After leaving the Army he married his high school sweet heart Virginia Anderson of Burnt Hills. He was a machinist at GE for 30 years until his retirement in 1993. He is survived by his sister, Arlene Berg of Jamestown, NY, and two sons, Douglas Bulla of Seward, NY and Robert Bulla of NYC, NY. Calling hours will be held at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home in Scotia from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sat., Jan. 4th.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019