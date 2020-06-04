Richard E. Ring
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Ring 89, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home. Born in Alabama, New York, he went to school in Batavia, NY, eventually moving east to work as an Engineering Laboratory Assistant for the General Electric Company for many years before retiring. Richard was predeceased by his loving wife, Rosemarie. He is survived by four step-sons, Will, Dan, Kevin and Gary Nauman. There will be a private Graveside Service held at Schenectady Memorial Park. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved