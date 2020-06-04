Richard E. Ring 89, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home. Born in Alabama, New York, he went to school in Batavia, NY, eventually moving east to work as an Engineering Laboratory Assistant for the General Electric Company for many years before retiring. Richard was predeceased by his loving wife, Rosemarie. He is survived by four step-sons, Will, Dan, Kevin and Gary Nauman. There will be a private Graveside Service held at Schenectady Memorial Park. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 4, 2020.