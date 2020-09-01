1/1
Richard Eugene Butler
Richard Eugene Butler, 84, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Richard was the son of the late Chester and Geraldine Butler. Richard was predeceased by his wife, Cathy. Richard is survived by his daughters, Linda (Daniel) Fogg, Lesley (Thomas Sherin) D'Angelo, Laura (Vincent) Soldani, and his stepson, Mark Davis; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother, Charles (Shirley) Butler; his nieces and nephews. A Memorial Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 1, 2020.
