On April 6, 2020 Richard F. Every, 82, of Springfield, Missouri and formerly of Schenectady, New York peacefully entered into his eternal life journey. He was the son of Ethel and Frank Every of Schenectady. He was the loving brother of the late Joan E. Weaver. Richard loved his family, his friends, his religion and the belief that laughter is the key to enjoying life. Whether you knew him as Richard, Bucky, Dickie, or Fuzzy (the unfortunate years he tried a permanent- pictures don't lie), you met someone who was going to leave you feeling better for the experience of the time you spent with him. He enjoyed bowling at Rolling Greens, backyard horseshoe tournaments, fishing, reading, casino gambling, classic car shows and woodworking. He generously donated to his church many handcrafted items using his woodworking skills. He graduated from Mont Pleasant High School and then worked for the Union Star newspaper. He then worked for the Mohonasen Central School District until his retirement. He was a former member of the Rotterdam Elks lodge. He is survived by his wife Jeri (Wilson) Every; children and step-children Jacqueline M. Every, David F. Every, Vicki Wallingford and Lisa (Clay) Simons. He leaves behind several brothers-in-law and sisters-in- law, many beloved nieces and nephews, devoted grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will forever miss his smiles, hugs and valued life lessons. His pet family will miss him deeply. He leaves behind his cherished friend, Helena K. Every. A private ceremony will be held by the family at a later date. Dad always believed in sharing and providing for others when he could. Donations may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Glenville, NY 12302; Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204 or a local charity in your area. If you would like to share a remembrance of Richard with us, please send them to J. Every, 1217 High Bridge Rd., Rotterdam, NY 12303. We appreciate hearing about the stories and good memories you have of Dad that will comfort us in the days ahead.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020