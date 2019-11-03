|
|
Richard F. O'Connor passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, November 1st. He is predeceased by his mother, Lillian and his brother, David Jenkins. He is survived by his cherished wife, Patricia O'Connor. He is also survived by his daughter, Kathleen Persons of Niskayuna, N.Y., his grandson, Nicholas (Katie) Persons and his great granddaughters, Natalie Rose and Vivian Vincent. Also, survived is his daughter, Dorothy O'Connor Winquist of Weaverville N.C. and his granddaughters Lillyan and Violet. Also survived by his sister-in-laws, Mary Koller, Christina Jenkins, Nancy DuCharme, brother-in law, Joseph DuCharme, and beloved cousin, Mary (David) Hoefer. Richard, "Dick", attended Nott Terrace High School graduating in 1949. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1950 and from October 1952 to October 1953 served as an Artillery Rocket Leader in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954 as a Staff Sergeant. He began his dedicated 37 year career with the Schenectady Police Department in 1956. Dick was committed to the service of others, driven by his faith, ethics and values. Both in 1960 and 1963 he received commendations for providing mouth to mouth resuscitation to two separate children. He additionally received many commendations for the solution of several major criminal cases in the city. In 1969 he was promoted to Sergeant and in 1973 he was promoted to Lieutenant. In 1977 he was promoted to Captain and 1980 promoted to Assistant Chief. In 1991 he was promoted to Chief of Police until his retirement in 1993. In retirement, he began another career with the NYS Unified Court System as a Court Officer until his final recent retirement. Throughout his life, he was an avid cross-country skier and a member of the National Ski Patrol. He had a love for nature and cherished his times at the family camp on Sacandaga Lake. Richard also had a love for reading and an unparalleled knowledge of history. He was a life long devout Catholic and original parishioner of St. John the Baptist and then most of his life to St. John the Evangelist. His devoutness continued with his many trips to the Holy Land, Jerusalem. Everyone in his family has so much gratitude to his grandson, Nicholas, whose never ending care and commitment to his grandfather along with their bond will always be embraced with us. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will begin Wednesday, November 6 at 10:15 a.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home and at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial, with military honors, will be in Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, one can make contributions to the Stephen Sillar Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019