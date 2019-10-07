|
Richard "Dick" Farrigan, 69 of Niskayuna passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albany, January 26, 1950 a son of the late Paul and Eveline Farrigan. He graduated from Colonie Central High School. Dick worked for many years at Thompson and Johnson Equipment, Inc. in Albany for 26 years. He worked in the industry for 46 years and made many lifelong friends. He also worked at the Albany Times Union in the Transportation Department for over 20 years. He was an avid New York Yankees fan. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Dick and Debbie would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on October 15. Dick is predeceased by his sisters, Susan Cook and Christine Farrigan He is survived by his wife Debbie of 49 years; his son, Paul (Pamela) of Colonie; his daughter, Wendy (Matthew) Press of Colonie; 6 grandchildren, Gillian, Laura, Deborah and Emily Farrigan; Maden and Morgan Press; his brother, Gary (Dee) of Latham; his brother in law Chipper (Jane) Mitchell of Greenville; nieces and nephew, Angela Shortle, Sarah Panetta and Davey Mitchell. Dick's family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the medical staff of Albany Medical Center for their exceptional care and devotion during his illness. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner, Road, Colonie. A celebration of Dick's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road in Colonie. The family suggests following Dick's caring ways by helping someone directly in need. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019