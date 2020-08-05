Richard (Dick) Frigolette, 93 of Niskayuna, departed from this life on Thursday, July 30th. He was predeceased by his beautiful wife Gloria Sabatelli Frigolette and his parents, Sylvester Frigolette and Carmela Pelligrino Frigolette along with his three sisters and two brothers. He grew up on Emmett St in Schenectady and spent his life here in his hometown. Dick graduated from Mt Pleasant High school in 1947 and was a veteran of WWII where he served in the US Navy. He attended Mohawk College and graduated from Purdue University Life Insurance Marketing Institute. He owned and operated Frigolette Insurance Agency for 40 years on State St in Schenectady. After retirement from the insurance business he held the position of Chairman of the Schenectady County Civil Service Commission for many years. He is survived by: sons, Mark Frigolette and John Frigolette (Ann) and daughters, Paula Farina and Mary-Jo Denefrio (Larry). Grandchildren: Jennifer Frigolette, Daniel Frigolette, Marie Frigolette Stott (Rob), Joseph Frigolette, Richard Wescott, Vincent Wescott, Anthony Farina, Dr Cassandra Denefrio, Stephanie Denefrio Belanger (Ian) and great grandchildren Carson, Luke, Blake, Mya and Carter along with numerous nieces and nephews. Dick was a kind and generous man who loved dancing, his family, his community, and his country. He was an active member of Schenectady East Rotary, Colonie Elks and Sons of Italy Rotterdam. Services will be held on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am at St. Luke's Church, State Street. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Friday from 6pm to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to: Schenectady East Rotary, Hospice of New Karner Rd or Niskayuna FD 1 EMT's.