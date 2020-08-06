Richard (Dick) Frigolette, 93, of Niskayuna, departed from this life on Thursday, July 30th. Services will be held on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am at St. Luke's Church, State Street. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to: Schenectady East Rotary, Hospice of New Karner Rd or Niskayuna FD 1 EMT's