1/1
Richard (Dick) Frigolette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard (Dick) Frigolette, 93, of Niskayuna, departed from this life on Thursday, July 30th. Services will be held on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am at St. Luke's Church, State Street. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to: Schenectady East Rotary, Hospice of New Karner Rd or Niskayuna FD 1 EMT's


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Luke's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved