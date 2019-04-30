Richard G. Butler, 89, of Trout Haven Road, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. Born June 10, 1929 in Oneonta, he was the son of the late Glen and Florence (Eckerson) Butler. Richard was a 1948 graduate of Sharon Springs High School. Richard was a United States Air Force veteran, proudly serving his country from 1955 until receiving an honorable discharge in 1958. While in the service he maintained two-way radio equipment, intercoms and telautograph. He was also bandmaster for Jet Notes, a 50-piece drum and bugle core of Scott A.F. Base Drum & Bugle Corps. in Illinois. He went onto work as an electrical inspector, tester and planner for a few different companies. Richard retired from Ward Products in Amsterdam as Quality Control Inspector. Richard was a member of REO Club and the Schoharie County Antique Car Club. He enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States and camping for many years. Richard was a history buff and researched his genealogy tracing it back to the 1700s. He had a strong appreciation for music playing the bass fiddle along with other instruments, joining the Blue Tone Trio immediately following high school and later was a member of a few local bands, such as Sportsmen and Fieldstone Pickers. He married Grace Stannard on July 23, 1960 at the Presbyterian Church in Cherry Valley and she predeceased him on August 1, 2007. Survivors include his son, Craig Butler of Cobleskill and two granddaughters, Nicole and Danielle Butler and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Gerald Butler. A funeral service will be held at Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019. Family and friends are also invited to a period of visitation that will be held at the funeral home from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Burial will follow in South Valley Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary