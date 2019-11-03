|
|
Richard G. Warren, 75, of Guilderland, died peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Frederick's Loving Home in Glenville. Born in Gloversville, NY, Richard was the son of the late Daniel and Violet Warren. He graduated from Johnstown High School and received his Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. Richard worked for the New York State Dept. of Transportation for 34 years and retired in 2001. An avid golfer, Richard was a member of the DOT Golf League for many years. He was also a longtime member of St. Madeleine Sophie Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister and Usher. In addition to his parents, Richard was also predeceased by his brothers, Daniel Warren and John Warren and sisters, Faith Murphy and Patricia Trenske-Mentink. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Arleen Matiasovic Warren, three children, Scott Warren of Guilderland, Heather (Amarish) Khot of Princeton, NJ, and Ryan (Katie) Warren, of Guilderland and was a devoted grandfather of Amanda Warren, Steven Warren, Abigail Warren, Joseph Warren and Alexander Khot. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Turnpike (Rt 20) in Guilderland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, 10 a.m. At St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Rd. Burial will be private. Richard's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Frederick's Loving Home for the care and compassion they gave to Richard during his time there. Memorial donations may be made in Richard's memory to Frederick's Loving Home, 72 Fredericks Rd. Glenville, NY 12302.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019