Richard George Livingston, 93, passed away on September 12, 2020 at the Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in Schenectady, NY, after a long illness. Richard was born in Schenectady, NY, the son of the late George Ackerman Livingston and Anna Cunningham Livingston. Richard was married for 70 years to his beloved wife Agnes Carroll Livingston, who passed away earlier this year. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve as a junior commissioned officer from 1944 through 1946. He earned a degree in electrical engineering from Villanova University, and pursued advanced engineering studies at Union College. He began his professional career with an internship at the Philadelphia Electric Company, and subsequently worked for General Electric for more than 40 years, at offices in Philadelphia, Pittsburg, Phoenix, and Schenectady, with foreign assignments in England, Spain, and Romania. While working for GE, he was a contributing author for a GE training book on electric utility systems and practices; in 1982, he and his coworkers Bernd A.K. Westphal and James H. Moore were issued a patent to enhance steam turbine operations. Richard also served for more than 10 years on the Scotia-Glenville Board of Education, including several years as President of the Board. Richard is survived by his children Eileen L. Faist, Ellen Livingston-Behan and son-in-law Richard Behan, Claire Livingston and son-in-law Donald Milner; six grandchildren; his sister Anne M. Livingston; his brother-in-law Francis J. Carroll, Jr. and sister-in-law Joan Carroll; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert and sister-in-law Mary Livingston. Richard especially enjoyed time spent with his long-time friends Jim Moore of Schenectady and Tom Kudlacik of Glenville; his nephew James Carroll of West Hartford, CT; Henrietta Wagner of Scotia; and Jeanette Balkisson of Schenectady. He also was grateful for the care and dedication of staff at the Kingsway senior living community, and his family shares that appreciation. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory may be given to the Museum of Innovation and Science, 15 Nott Terrace Heights, Schenectady, NY 12308 (internet website at miSci.org
). Arrangements have been entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady.