Richard Grimmer, age 76, died at home on Friday, April 24, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Richard was born on July 21, 1943 in Schenectady, NY to the late Lawrence and Ottilia (Zych) Grimmer. Richard attended Mount Pleasant High School and following graduation he joined the workforce. Richard worked at his family business, Grimmer's Electronic Supply Corporation for years before working as a salesman at Home Depot in Clifton Park. Richard loved spending time with his family, watching the Mets, ice cream and bowling. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Rosemary (Gerasia) Grimmer; his wonderful children, Michael Grimmer and Lisa Grimmer; his adored granddaughters, Rhiannon and Morgan Grimmer; his dear brother, Lawrence Grimmer as well as several loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Graveside services were held for the family in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edwards Building Fund, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Richard's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020