Richard H. "Dick" Senecal, 82, a nave son of Saratoga Springs, NY, who retired to Spring Hill, Florida in 1983, has rejoined his loving wife of 53 years, Diana G. Traver-Senecal in eternal peace, having passed away quietly Sunday morning, March 3, 2019 at the H. P. H. Hospice Center following a brief illness. Born June 12, 1936, Dick was the son of the late Dewey C. Senecal, Sr., and the late Madeline L. Ovitt-Senecal, both life-long residents of Saratoga Springs. He was the middle son of five children all raised in Saratoga Springs, with one older brother, Dewey C. Senecal, Jr., now of Myrtle Beach, S. C. and a younger brother, Wayne T. Senecal, of Saratoga Springs. Dick also had two older sisters, Marjorie E. Senecal-McGourty, now of Rexford, N. Y., and the late Leona M. Senecal-Rossi. Dick was the grandson of William H. Ovitt, and Minnie B. Flanders-Ovitt, and Henry W. Senecal, Sr., and Lydia M. Moses-Senecal. Dick attended St. Peter's Academy in Saratoga Springs, N. Y. for both Elementary and High School and briefly following it, he worked for his Father's Saratoga taxi cab business, "Dewey's Taxi." Dick volunteered for the Draft in 1956, and did a tour of duty in the U. S. Navy in aircraft servicing in Tennessee, Maryland and Massachusetts. Following his service in the Navy, Dick returned to Saratoga Springs and married the love of his life, Diana G. Traver. Always good with his hands, Dick worked in both construction and manufacturing with the Thomson Paper Company, the D. A. Collins Construction Company, Delphinance Development Company, and General Electric. He also served on the security forces of Saratoga Raceway as a second job for several years. He retired from General Electric prior to moving to Florida. Dick is survived by his two daughters, Tina Marie Senecal, of Greenfield, N. Y. and Susan Hotte, of Spring Hill, Florida, as well as five grandchildren, (Lauren and Christina Hotte, Melissa Mansfield, and Richard and Travis Stuart), three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, as well as his siblings, Dewey, Marjorie and Wayne (Susan). Graveside services with military honors will be conducted by the Brewer & Sons Funeral Home at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, where Dick will be laid to rest with his wife, Diana. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dick's nephew, Robert, "Bobby" Senecal for all of his assistance during Dick's illness and his passing. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary