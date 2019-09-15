|
Richard J. Connors, 69, of S Main St, died Wednesday, September 11th as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born in Troy on September 10, 1950, he was the son of the late James G. and Marie DeChane Connors and a graduate of John H. Glenn High School on Long Island. Rick's passion for baseball began in Mechanicville, going all the way to the State Championship in Mineola, NY in 1962. His love for the game continued throughout his childhood in Troy, Long Island & Kingston NY, eventually playing for Ulster County Community College as a standout pitcher. Rick might joke that his baseball career only happened as a result of him being asked to leave St. Paul's Parochial School in Mechanicville. Rick served in the National Guard for six years prior to beginning his career as an insurance agent with Mutual of NY. Rick and his family moved back to Mechanicville area where he would settle for the remainder of his life. He worked a short time for the Connors Agency before going off on his own as an Insurance Broker/Agent operating as the Richard J. Connors insurance agency where he continued his career for over 40 years. Rick was a member of the Mechanicville Stillwater Elks Lodge 1403, the All Troy Athletic Club where he played in his dart league, the Crescent Boat Club and was a member of the American Legion. Always having a love of the outdoors, Rick enjoyed golf, fly fishing, snowmobiling and most importantly rides on his motorcycle. He was a diehard NY Yankee fan and was always known for his sense of humor and dry sarcasm. For example "GO YANKEES! BOSTON SUCKS!" Survivors include his children Jason(Lynn) Connors and Lisa(Jerry) Connors-Burt, both of Clifton Park, their mother, Rosa Connors, grandchildren Makayla, Trevor, Ryan, Lauren and Owen Connors, siblings John(Dot), Michael(Rose), David(Jeanette Gavis), Steve(Patti) and Andrew(Annie) Connors, Mary Anne(Tom) Sannicandro, step siblings Richard (Larissa) and Joan Reidy, Judy(Larry) Flynn, his aunts Ellen Brown and Marge Connors and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home,39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. A Funeral Home service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with burial to immediately follow at St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, 449 Route 146, Suite 101, Clifton Park, NY 12065 in memory of Richard J. Connors. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019