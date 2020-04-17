|
|
Richard J. (Dick) Golden, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Loving Homes at Fredericks, Glenville, New York after a long fight with Alzheimer's Disease. Dick was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on May 21, 1940 to Charles and Dorothy Golden. At an early age, his family moved to Schenectady, NY where he attended Schenectady schools. He later served in the US Army for three years. He married Karen Neal on June 28, 1964 and they shared 55 happy years together. They lived and raised their family for 52 years on Van Vorst Drive in Burnt Hills, NY – considered by many to be "the best street to raise children". Dick retired from General Electric in 2000 with 33 years of service. Dick was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Marie Mitchell, two brothers, William and Charles and brothers-in-law Bruce and Dean Neal as well as his mother-in-law and father-in –law, Lillian and George Neal. Dick is survived by his wife, Karen, son Corey and wife Deborah of Burnt Hills, NY and son Neal and wife Susan of Charlton, NY. He is also survived by one granddaughter (the love of his life) Dana Golden of Charlton, NY, sisters Dorothy Carter of Amsterdam, NY and Helen (Warren) Buckland of Glenville, NY, sisters-in-law Donna Neal of Schenectady, NY, Pam Berube of Round Lake, NY and Marilyn Golden of Glenville, NY as well as two step-grandchildren, Carley Kirk of Flint, Michigan and Crystal Watkins of Clifton Park, NY and two step-great-grandchildren, Bryce Lee of Florida and Evan Pangiarella of Saratoga Springs, NY. Dick is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Dick was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Red Bus Hunting Club in Speculator, NY for over 50 years. Dick loved camping and he and Karen spent over 40 years camping at their favorite campground, Fish Creek Ponds in the Adirondacks, as well as many other campgrounds in the United States. He also loved driving and travelling and one of his fondest memories was a cross-country trip he, Karen and his mother-in-law and father-in-law took in 1996 when Dick drove an RV over 10,000 miles in five weeks to see the wondrous sights of this country. He also enjoyed family gatherings for all holidays and celebrations. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Paula Delia and Dale Fryer who frequently tended to Dick while he was home and to the staff at Loving Homes at Fredericks where he received such kind and loving care and spent his final weeks. Due to the current health restrictions regarding COVID-19, funeral services will be private. Dick loved dogs so memorial contributions can be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, New York 12020. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020