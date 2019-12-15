Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lawya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. "Dick" Lawya

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. "Dick" Lawya Obituary
Richard "Dick" J. Lawya, 84, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Gateway House of Peace in Ballston Spa. Dick is the devoted husband of 64 years to Dorothy J. (Bariteau) Lawya. He is also survived by children, Lori J. Colello, Amy L. Cook, Lisa F. Ragotskie, and Marc R. Lawya; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his children, Kevin R. Lawya and Debra M. Orologio; his parents, Richard and Alida, and his brother, William. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clifton Park Halfmoon Ambulance Corp if so desired. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -