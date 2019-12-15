|
Richard "Dick" J. Lawya, 84, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Gateway House of Peace in Ballston Spa. Dick is the devoted husband of 64 years to Dorothy J. (Bariteau) Lawya. He is also survived by children, Lori J. Colello, Amy L. Cook, Lisa F. Ragotskie, and Marc R. Lawya; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his children, Kevin R. Lawya and Debra M. Orologio; his parents, Richard and Alida, and his brother, William. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clifton Park Halfmoon Ambulance Corp if so desired. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019