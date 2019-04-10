Richard J. Murray, 91, of Niskayuna, New York, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, April 8th, after a long illness. He was the beloved son of the late Richard and Agnes (Connelly) Murray. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Helen Abell Murray; his four children, Richard J. Murray III (Debbie Carlson), Marie Murray Ecker (Donny), Robert F. Murray (Karen Bonacquist) and Martha Murray Beattie (Bill); six grandchildren, Ricky Murray, Rachael Rieger (Scott), Jake Carlson, Marika Murray, Krista Shea Murray (Chase Ausley), Jeremy Ecker; and three great-grandchildren, Charlie and Henry Rieger, and Brooklyn Shea Ausley. Dick was predeceased by his brother, Frank Murray; and his sister, Kay McGraw; and is survived by sisters Mary Murray, Margaret Cashen, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dick graduated from Albany Business College, and was active in the family business, R.J. Murray Company, from his teens onward, becoming president in 1970, until his retirement in 1993. He served on numerous local boards and committees, and was very active in his church and community. He enjoyed the Adirondacks, Manchester Vermont, and traveling the world with his wife, Helen. There will be no calling hours. All are welcome at a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m., Thursday April 11, Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, (formerly St. Helen's) Union Street, Schenectady. Burial immediately following, Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richards name may be made to Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, The City Mission, or the . The family would like to thank the staff at Ellis Medicine Residential and Rehabilitation Center for their constant care and compassion. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary