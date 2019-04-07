Resources More Obituaries for Richard Gray Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Karl Gray

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard "Dick" Karl Gray, 90, of Scotia, NY passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady after a short illness. Born on June 4, 1928 in Corinth, NY, he was the son of the late Walter and Eliza Gray. Richard was raised and educated in Scotia, NY and was a lifelong area resident. In his younger years, he worked at the family laundry business ( Scotia Steam Laundry) in Scotia and at a Confectionery and Ice Cream Store on Mohawk Ave. in Scotia. Richard was honored to serve in U. S. Air Force during the Korean War ( 1951-1955 ). He enjoyed the beautiful states of Arizona and California while stationed in the military. He was proud that he had an ancestor who served in the Revolutionary War. Richard was employed as an equipment operator with the Village of Scotia Public Works Department for over 45 years until his retirement in 1990. Richard loved socializing with family and friends, and was an avid gardener, taking pride in his property. He is remembered for his good looks and smile, his hearty laugh, generous heart, quick wit and sense of humor. Richard enjoyed watching old movies, going to Proctors Theater, country and big band music, collecting baseball caps, and his favorite colors were red and blue. He was known as Mr. Scotia, always walking miles throughout the village, driving his red 1974 Chevy Nova, and even flew a Cessna plane and rode on a Harley Davidson Motorcycle on his 80th birthday. Richard was a loving and devoted husband and father, had a great love for animals, was an equal opportunity friend and was loved by all. In addition to his parents, Richard was also predeceased by his wife, Helen M. Tedford Gray who he married on June 28, 1957, she died on January 12, 2011; his siblings, Blanche (Russell) Wendell, Mildred (Robert) Sanford, and Harold Gray; and in-laws, Catherine (Warren) Bullis and William (Eileen) Tedford. Survivors include his daughter, Holly J. (Dale Numbers) Gray of Amsterdam; sister-in-law, Norma Fraking of Scotia; many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends including the Newest Lunch family in Schenectady, the DeMarco's Route 5 Pizza family in Scotia, Fred, Gina, Bill, Danny and Liliana, step grandchildren and great grandchildren, and his cat Smokey. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and in lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Special Olympics New York, 504 Balltown Rd., Bldg. 12C, Schenectady, NY 12304, Schenectady ARC, 214 State St., Schenectady, NY 12305, or Montgomery County SPCA, P.O. Box 484, Amsterdam, NY 12010. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.