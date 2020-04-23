|
Richard Kubes, of Rotterdam, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born on January 13, 1931, he was the son of the late Helen and Gerald Kubes. A 1919 graduate of Draper High School, he retired from the General Electric Company with 27 years of service. He was a member of the G.E. Quarter Century Club. He served honorably as a Marine Corps Veteran during the Korean War. Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years Constance (Palmer) Kubes, his daughter Anissa (Kubes) Diacetis of Glenville, his son Lawrence Kubes of Scotia, four granddaughters; Ashley Diacetis of Scotia, Amber Diacetis of Rotterdam, Rebecca Gibbons of Albany, Hope Gibbons of Stuyvesant, his great grandson, who brightened his day every day, Leighton Zielinski of Glenville and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his daughter Sharon Marie (Kubes) Gibbons of Stuyvesant, NY and his brother Joseph Kubes of Wilmington, NC. Services will be private with an entombment at Schenectady Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a trust at Trustco Bank, 1900 Altamont Avenue, Rotterdam, NY 12303 for his great-grandson Leighton Zielinski who he adored. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020