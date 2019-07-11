Richard L. Hoffa, Sr., 85, of Niskayuna, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Schenectady Center after a long illness. Born on August 11, 1933 in Niskayuna, NY, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Margaret Smith Hoffa. He was a lifelong are resident and a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady. Richard served in the United States Army during the Korean War and later in the Army Reserves. Richard worked for General Electric Co. in Schenectady for several years until going to work for the United States Postal Service, as a letter carrier in the Village of Scotia, for many years until his retirement in 1987. He was a devout communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, Schenectady. Richard was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers, and bowled in the City Catholic League. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, he was a member of the Adirondack Mountain Club and loved going to the Adirondacks, fishing and camping with his family. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by two brothers, Daniel and Kenneth Hoffa; and just last month by his beloved wife, Michelina A. "Julie" Hoffa, whom he married on March 1, 1958, she passed away on June 17, 2019. Survivors include his three children, Richard L. (Maureen) Hoffa Jr. of Niskayuna, Mary Frances Hoffa of Niskayuna, and Susan (Christopher Sekellick) Hoffa of Troy; his three grandchildren, Daniel Hoffa and Henry and Anna Sekellick; two sisters, Barbara Hughes and Mary Hasenohr, both of Rochester; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be Celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 812 Union St., Schenectady. Entombment will take place in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the of a . To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 11, 2019