Richard L. Lasher, Jr., 61, of Rotterdam, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home. Born in Schenectady on July 13, 1957, Richard was the son of the late Richard Lasher, Sr. and Marlene (Meca) Lasher. Richard grew up in Scotia where he received his education from Scotia-Glenville High School, Class of 1976. He resided in Scotia most of his life and settled in Rotterdam. Richard was a carpenter by trade and returned to school later in life. He attended BOCES and vocational schooling to become a LPN. As a LPN, Richard was employed over the years with Sunnyview, Ellis, Conifer Park and lastly Medical Staffing Network. In his spare time, Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing and visiting the casino. Richard played sports in his youth and bowled in a league at Rolling Greens with his brother Jeff. He also enjoyed the water, boating, visiting Lake Champlain and sitting by the pool. Richard was of the Catholic faith and believed in prayer. Saying Grace at table was also very important as a sign of his faith. Richard will be remember as a loving father, grandfather and brother. Loving father of Shannon (Eric) Young, cherished grandfather of Drake Young; dearest brother of Jeff (Sandy) Lasher and Michele Lasher Pattee. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Relatives and friends may call 4 to 6 p.m., Monday (February 25th) at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where prayers will be offered at 6 p.m. in the funeral home that evening. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any local humane society or animal shelter of your choice. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.