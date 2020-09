Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard LaPierre died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home on Ballston Lake. Calling hours will be Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. The Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. Full obituary to run in Thursday's paper.





