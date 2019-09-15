|
Richard L. Simkins, September 3, 2019, age 77, beloved husband of Kathleen E. (nee Cadden) Simkins; dear father of Michael (Dawn) Simkins and David (Michelle Casagni) Simkins; loving grandfather of Tyler and Kylie; brother of the late Robert (Nancy) Simkins. There will be no prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired memorials may be made in Richard's memory to the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019