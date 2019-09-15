Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Simkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Leroy Simkins


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Leroy Simkins Obituary
Richard L. Simkins, September 3, 2019, age 77, beloved husband of Kathleen E. (nee Cadden) Simkins; dear father of Michael (Dawn) Simkins and David (Michelle Casagni) Simkins; loving grandfather of Tyler and Kylie; brother of the late Robert (Nancy) Simkins. There will be no prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired memorials may be made in Richard's memory to the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.