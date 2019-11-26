|
Richard Lile Oxford, 86, of Johnstown, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2019, at M. V Hospice, Gloversville, NY after a long illness. Mr. Oxford was born to the late David Dalbert Oxford and Jessie Elenore Boyd in Miles City, M.T. and served proudly in the United States Navy on the USS Norfolk as a torpedoman 1st class. He met the love of his life Ella Mae (Duross) on a blind date with a service buddy, and upon his honorable discharge, moved to Johnstown and they married. After a brief career at General Foods Corp. in Saratoga Springs, he joined Ella Mae in the family business, Shuler & Duross Antiques, concentrating on the furniture repair and refinishing side of the operation. He continued to do restorations and custom furniture building until 2017 when health considerations required him to cut back on work at the age of 84. He was assisted for many for those years by nephew Gerald Johnson of Meco. In his spare time he enjoyed golf, especially with his friend "Sham"; and Saturday morning coffee "meetings" with Roger Eaton and the guys. An "old school" cabinetmaker, he also enjoyed mentoring aspiring woodworkers and met longtime buddy Brian Mazza along the way. Mr. Oxford was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Ella Mae Duross Oxford; brother, Donald Oxford, and sister, Dalice Hutchings of Texas. He is survived by his son, David Oxford (Colleen Farnan)? o?f Saratoga Springs;? ?siblings, Keith Oxford (Leah) of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho; and Sharon Massa of Yuma, Arizona; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the team at NYOH, Amsterdam for their attentive care, smiles and encouraging spirit over the past 3+ years; and also the caregivers at Mountain Valley Hospice for their compassion and superlative practice of comfort-care during a difficult time. Relatives and Friends may attend a calling period from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29th, 2019 at Ehle and Barnett Family Funeral Home, LLC., 15 N. William St., Johnstown, N.Y. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30th, 2019. Cremation took place at Vale Crematory, Schenectady, N.Y. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Saratoga National Cemetery, located in Schuylerville, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The James A Brennan Humane Society, 437 Nine Mile Tree Rd., Gloversville, N.Y., 12078. Online condolences can be made at www.ehleandbarnett.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019