Dr. Richard M. Ginsburg MD, 68, of Shrewsbury Massachusetts, formerly of Niskayuna, NY, passed away Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Dr. Ginsburg was born in Boston, the son of Dr. Abraham Ginsburg and Goldie (Brass) Ginsburg. He earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh Medical School. Dr. Ginsburg spent the next 37 years practicing internal medicine and endocrinology in Albany, NY touching the lives of hundreds of patients with his deep commitment to healing. Richard is remembered by his family as a kind, loving, thoughtful, dedicated and generous person. He was also a lifelong athlete, enjoying many sports including tennis and basketball. He was happiest being close with his family, in nature, and when caring for others. Dr. Ginsburg is survived by his wife of 46 years Nancy; three children, Lisa Tazartes and her husband, David of Brooklyn, NY, Daniel Ginsburg and his wife, Sofia of Southborough, MA, Rebecca Hendrickson and her husband, TJ of Norwalk, CT; a brother, Dr Howard Ginsburg; a sister, Rabbi Eleanor Pearlman; and six cherished grandchildren, Jacob and Neal Tazartes, Ethan and Evan Ginsburg, Cooper and Molly Hendrickson. Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 28th, 2019 at 1 p.m., in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Massachusetts. His sister, Rabbi Eleanor Pearlman, will officiate. Burial will follow in B'nai B'rith Cemetery. In honor of Richard's deep generosity, the family asks that you donate to a .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019