|
|
Richard "Rick" M. Lyman, 57, passed away on October 6, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of Patricia A. Lyons and the late Richard A. Lyman. Rick served in the Army from 1981-1982. He worked for Ellis Hospital and retired after 21 years. He was currently working at Kingsway Arms. Rick was married to his beloved wife Dale (Elwood) Lyman. He loved golfing, riding his motorcycle, and camping. Rick will always be remembered for his happy go lucky personality and always making a joke. Above all he cherished the time spent with his family. In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by his children, Joshua (Aliyah) Lyman, Stephanie Soucia; stepchildren, Maghan (Neil) Diaz, Monica Kowalczyk and Paul (Olivia) Kowalczyk. Rick was also a brother to Gordon (Kathy) VanWagner, Jeffrey Lyman, Dan Lyman, and Tammy (Derrick) Lyman. He was also a beloved grandfather, uncle and friend to many. Calling hours for Rick will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. also at Glenville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Park Cemetery, Scotia. Memorial contributions in Rick's name may be made to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY 12110. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019