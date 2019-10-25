Home

Richard M. Salvino


1944 - 2019
Richard M. Salvino, 75, passed away at his home on August 22, 2019. Richard was born on June 19, 1944 in Schenectady, the son of the late Joseph D and Lena (Monaco) Salvino. He graduated from Linton High School in 1962 and New York City college of Technology in 1967. Richard honorably served in the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969. He is survived by his brothers, Joseph A. Salvino and David T. Salvino and two nieces. Military services and burial were held on October 17, 2019 in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
