Richard M. Tentor
Richard M. Tentor expired on September 11, 2020. Son of the late Anthony and Jenny (Toisch) Tentor and wife M. Arundel Tentor. Richard is survived by his siblings, Anthony Tentor and Christina M. Tentor. Father to R. Martin Tentor and Pamela (Howell) Tentor; Lawrence B. Tentor and Carla (Crews) Tentor. Husband of Kathleen S. Rusinak Tentor and stepfather to Stephen P. Rusinak, David G. Rusnak and Angela F. Rusinak and Beth Ann Rusinak Morris and Frank William Morris, Jr. Richard was a grandfather to 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Richard graduated from Villanova University with a Mechanical Engineering degree. He was a member of the ROTC program and was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Upon discharge he earned a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Sienna College in New York. Richard enjoyed a lifetime career with General Electric before retiring in 1985. He also has a real estate license and actively purchased and sold properties in New York State and the Jersey Shore. He golfed and shot pool when he was not busy with his other hobbies. Richard will be buried in Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Friday, September 18, 2020. The ceremony will be private. A mass of remembrance will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 16, 2020.
