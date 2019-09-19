|
Richard McTygue, 47, of Niskayuna, passed away suddenly on September 14 2019. Born in Saratoga, NY on November 27 1971, Richard E McTygue was the son of Cynthia Nigro and the late Tony Nigro. He was the devoted Husband to Heather McTygue, married 15 years and together for 25. Richard was raised in Burnt Hills/ Ballston Lake NY, where he graduated from High school In 1989. He raised his family in Ballston Spa NY for 17 years, before purchasing his first house in Niskayuna, NY in 2014. Home with his family was his favorite place to be. He loved spending time with his family, friends and beloved dogs by the fire pit. Hobbies and interests included; building and fixing cars (or anything with a motor), riding his motorcycles, fishing, music and everything life had to offer. Loving father of Jonathan VandePas, Victoria VandePas and Rebecca McTygue. Cherished grandfather of Finn Lee VandePas. Dearest brother of Cassie Nelson, Anthony Nigro, Christopher Nigro, Amanda Nigro, Sarah Nigro, John Nigro, Maria Nigro, Toni Lou Nigro. Predeceased by his brothers, Bobby and Michael Nigro. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Family would like to thank his beloved friends Jamie Fronk, Don Opie, and the overwhelming amount of family and friends that have given us so much love and support through this tragedy. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 21st, 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie where a period of sharing memories will be held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to: Richard's Go-fund-me that can be found online. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019