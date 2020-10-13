On Saturday, October 10, 2020 Richard "Dick" Michaud , loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at Glendale Nursing Home due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Dick was born on May 15, 1933 in Lawrence, MA. He was the son of the late Alfred J. and Regina (Guilmette) Michaud. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, MA. Upon graduation he honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After his service, he attended the University of Massachusetts earning a degree in Electrical Engineering. He started his career in Philadelphia, PA working for Philco Corporation. During this time, he met his wife Julie. They moved to Schenectady, NY where he began to work at General Electric (MAO) where he spent most of his career. He retired after 39 years in 1998. He was a communicant of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, the former St. Helen's in Niskayuna where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as Eucharistic Minister visiting local hospitals and nursing homes. Dick was also a member of the Quarter Century Club and the GE Elfin Society where he volunteered as an income tax preparer for 15 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working out at the gym, watching sports, and working on home projects. He maintained his sense of humor with friendly jokes to his family and well-respected caregivers at Glendale. Dick is survived by his wife of 59 years Juliane (Donahue) Michaud and their four children; Richard Michaud (Debra), Suzanne Michaud, Terri Michaud and Michelle Martin (Jim). Eight grandchildren who loved and admired him; Daniel, Brandon and Connor Coleman, Dylan (Hannah), and Madelelin Campbell, Talia Michaud, Allison Hancher and Patrick Martin. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents Dick was predeceased by his seven siblings Robert, Raymond, Claire, Norman, Theresa Caouette, Alphonse, Edna Roy and his best friend and brother in law Raymond Caouette. His family looks forward to a Celebration of his life at a later time when friends and family can gather together. As a way of remembering Dick, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
