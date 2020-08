Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard P. Miglucci passed away Aug. 18. Call, 4 to 6 p.m., 8/25, Burke Funeral Home. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., 8/26, St. Clement's Church. Face masks req. burkefuneralhome.com

